Vidyut Zavier spreads joy with Christmas goodies for 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' co-stars

MUMBAI: Actor Vidyut Zavier, who plays Dr Abhay in the medical drama 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii', got some Christmas goodies like gingerbread he made himself for his co-actors on the sets to celebrate the festival.

Excited about Christmas and surprising his co-stars with Christmas goodies, Vidyut shared: "Christmas in its true sense is about sharing in the joy of relationships like friendship and family. I have baked a lot of Christmas goodies with my mom's recipe. So, now that I am busy with my shoot schedule, I rarely get to see my family but then I thought about how my friends on 'Dhadkan' have become like my family."

"So, I churned up some gingerbread, in the Christmas spirit and shared it with my on set fam of 'Dhadkan'. Thankfully, they all loved it and asked me to bake some more cookies. I felt so warm inside as they relished the gingerbread," he adds.

'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE : IANS