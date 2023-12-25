Viewers Beware: Sonia's Entry Marks a Turning Point in 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/25/2023 - 19:00
Sonia

MUMBAI: In today's episode of Rajan Shahi's "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si," emotions run high as Vandana(Sayli Salunkhe) shares heart-wrenching news with Kunal(Mohit Malik). Vijay, unable to attend the wedding due to the demise of a dear friend, casts a solemn mood over the celebration. Despite the revelation, the couple continues with the wedding rituals, navigating through the delicate balance of joy and sorrow.

Simultaneously, Vedica, determined to safeguard the sanctity of the ceremony, takes decisive action. She locks Kuldeep in his hotel room, thwarting any potential disruption. Frustrated and desperate, Kuldeep attempts to break free, yearning to reach the mandap and be part of the momentous occasion. In a bold move, he triggers the fire alarm, hoping it will draw attention to his predicament and release him from his confines.

As the completed wedding rituals unfold, an unexpected twist awaits. Sonia, arriving in a state of distress, shatters the celebratory atmosphere. Kunal, ever the compassionate soul, rushes to her side, cradling her as she collapses. The moment against the backdrop of the completed ceremonies casts a shadow over the joyous occasion, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the unfolding drama.

Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions in the upcoming episode of "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si," where love, locks, and life's unpredictable turns take center stage.  "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si" continues to captivate its audience with its compelling narrative, keeping viewers hooked as they delve deeper into the lives of its complex characters.

Rajan Shahi Director’s Kut Ketaki Kulkarni Star Plus Sonia Karanveer Mehra Mohit Malik Sayli Salunkhe TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/25/2023 - 19:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Charrul Malik: Television plays a crucial role in educating, guiding, and shaping public opinion
MUMBAI: Actress Charrul Malik, who has also been a journalist before she became an actor, says that the role of TV has...
Bigg Boss 17 : Rinku Dhawan saved from nomination, No one wants to nominate her
MUMBAI: One more week of Bigg Boss 17 and the nominations got over. Last night we also saw how Bigg Boss shut down all...
Suzanne Bernert opens up about working in Prateek Sharma's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
MUMBAI: German actress Suzanne Bernert, who plays the role of Mr. X in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, says that she...
Viewers Beware: Sonia's Entry Marks a Turning Point in 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si'
MUMBAI: In today's episode of Rajan Shahi's "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si," emotions run high as Vandana(Sayli Salunkhe)...
Sheeba Akashdeep: Films with action and violence do well!
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has been criticised by some for showcasing excessive violence. Actress Sheeba Akashdeep...
Rest in peace! Stand-up comedian Neel Nanda passes away at 32
MUMBAI : In a tragic turn of events, Neel Nanda, a 32-year-old stand-up comedian based in Los Angeles, has passed away...
Recent Stories
Sheeba
Sheeba Akashdeep: Films with action and violence do well!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Charrul
Charrul Malik: Television plays a crucial role in educating, guiding, and shaping public opinion
Rinku
Bigg Boss 17 : Rinku Dhawan saved from nomination, No one wants to nominate her
Suzanne
Suzanne Bernert opens up about working in Prateek Sharma's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Sonal
Sonal Panwar: Today’s generation is very busy; no one wants to take out time for relationships
Ranaksh
Ranaksh Rana: Why wait for the New year to start things?
Himanshu
Himanshu Soni a.k.a Kabir of Kyuki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai shared his thoughts about Christmas