Viewers Speak: Abhir should stay with Abhimanyu, Akshara does not deserve him

According to the latest track, Akshara wants to keep Abhir by her side. However, the audience feels otherwise and says that Akshara does not deserve Abhir and that he should stay with his daddy Abhimanyu.
Abhir

MUMBAI: ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the leading roles as Abhimanyu and Akshara.

The show will soon be progressing towards a leap and the third generation will be introduced in the form of Abhinav’s child apparently. There are a lot of people who are excited about this floating piece of information and then a section of the audience feels that the third generation should be carry forwarded by Abhimanyu and Akshara’s child.

There are also rumours that Abhimanyu and Abhir will die as the season comes to an end.

Well, according to the latest track, Akshara wants to keep Abhir by her side. However, the audience feels otherwise and says that Akshara does not deserve Abhir and that he should stay with his daddy Abhimanyu.

Take a look at the comments below:

A fan talks about how ill-behaved Akshara is as a mother

Some say that she does not know how to raise children

Abhir deserves to stay with Abhimanyu, says a netizen

Akshara used Abhimanyu, says a Twitter user

Akshara does not deserve Abhi and Abhir, better they die, says another fan

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

