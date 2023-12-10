Viewers Speak: Abhir should stay with Abhimanyu, Akshara does not deserve him

MUMBAI: ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the leading roles as Abhimanyu and Akshara.

The show will soon be progressing towards a leap and the third generation will be introduced in the form of Abhinav’s child apparently. There are a lot of people who are excited about this floating piece of information and then a section of the audience feels that the third generation should be carry forwarded by Abhimanyu and Akshara’s child.

There are also rumours that Abhimanyu and Abhir will die as the season comes to an end.

Well, according to the latest track, Akshara wants to keep Abhir by her side. However, the audience feels otherwise and says that Akshara does not deserve Abhir and that he should stay with his daddy Abhimanyu.

Take a look at the comments below:

A fan talks about how ill-behaved Akshara is as a mother

Remember when she asked Abhi to choose btw Ruhi&Abhi & bluntly told him with her b!tchy face that he can't luv both at the same time.

Look at this b!tch rn... neglecting & slapping Abhir for driver's kidShe herself can't handle her kids alone. #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/WYUFNyrU0R — (@Harshadrules) October 12, 2023

Some say that she does not know how to raise children

Ak got upset because Abhir said Baby ko hata de I hope you guys now see which husband unko pyaara hai.. Ak forget that Abhir is a child and he says what he feels when a new child comes the older one gets a weird feeling. #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/rjg5MQ2GTm — (@LDewanni) October 12, 2023

Abhir deserves to stay with Abhimanyu, says a netizen

Go to hell with ur navri Mrs Akshara Sharma cz no way Abhir is gonna come with u to suffer



He deserves his daddy the most n daddy deserves him the most

Cz Abhir choose him over ur ji husband



They both will live happily in heaven atleast#yrkkh #AbhimanyuBirla #AbhirBirla pic.twitter.com/xYgDxZrG9l — OG ABHIRA (@abhira_forever) October 11, 2023

Akshara used Abhimanyu, says a Twitter user

For Akchra Abhi AbhiR is nothing she used to ignore Abhimanyu emotions & played badly with him bcas of others.

now AbhiR turn



No sympathy for AbhiR.

He also used Abhimanyu. #AbhimanyuBirla @StarPlus #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/N8EN7nnc8m — Aadhiy7 (@Aadhiy7) October 12, 2023

Akshara does not deserve Abhi and Abhir, better they die, says another fan

I m happy that abhi&abhir will die caz Mrs.Sharma dnt deserve abhir abhimanyu birla

Woh bichare ko toh sirf bachpan se use kiya hai miracle baby bolke

Miracle baby toh miracle karke katliya

shee itni gandi story narration feel ashamed tht I followed leap 2 @zamahabib #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/PHCv5uLg2w — Nisu Anti DKP (@itsmylifmyrule) October 11, 2023

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!