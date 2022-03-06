#Viewers Speak: Is Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey is trying to promote POLYGAMY in the name of being a ‘PROGRESSIVE SHOW’; does Gungun has NO SELF-RESPECT?

The show has recently started and it has already captivated the hearts and minds of the audience. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.
MUMBAI : Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show brings intense drama and twists with its upcoming episodes. The main characters of the show are Gungun, Anubhav and Akriti. Well, the show has its own charm and according to what has been broadcast so far, Gungun is the first wife of Anubhav however, it is Akriti who has the legal rights. The audience feels that somehow, Gungun has no self respect.

Manan Shah shares, “Gungun earlier fought to be with Anubhav and got into a war of words with Akriti. Later she herself told him that he should be in one room with Akriti for she is his legal wife. What is the lady upto? She has no self respect. If Anubhav cannot decide to leave Akriti forever and be with Gungun, she should give him an ultimatum instead of being a cry baby. “

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

Now, in the episodes ahead, Anubhav and Gungun’s secret about their marriage will come out in the open as the family members who are in favour of Gungun will appraise Akriti about the same. Akriti will be beyond shocked to know that Anubhav is inclined more towards Gungun despite knowing the fact that she is his legal wife.

Akriti will now start making amends and will try to convince Anubhav that he should be loyal towards her and that his marriage with Gungun does not count. She will also try to pacify him and try to get closer to him.

In the midst of that, Anubhav will be kidnapped by Ranvijay. While Gungun will be on the hunt to save the love for her life and now husband, Gungun and Akriti will have a war of words where the former will blame Akriti to be the reason for Anubhav getting kidnapped!

Latest Video