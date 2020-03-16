Viewers Speak: Star Plus show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey started off BEAUTIFULLY but it is now LOSING its PLOT!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

The show brings intense drama and twists with its upcoming episodes. The main characters of the show are Gungun, Anubhav and Akriti. While there is a love drama going inside the show, and the makers were initially following the original version of the show, there are lots of changes and additions to the storyline and the plot is moving is a different direction.

The audience feels that though the show started off on a very good note, somewhere down the line, it is losing its plot.

Here is what the audience has to say:

Geetika Sharma says, “I really like the show. Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se is like a breath of fresh air and I cannot have enough of it. But I feel that the show is complicating the matters as we cannot understand what Gungun exactly wants. She is confusing the entire family on her marital status and the episode is stretched on the same plot. While I like the show, I find it very monotonous where Akriti goes on questioning Gungun and the latter refuses to admit what her marital status is.”

Yukti Patel opines, “Anubhav as usual does not say a word. The show was very interesting initially but it has got boring now and we are just waiting for the next big twist.”

Pratham Vadhan expresses, “I think the show has a smooth transition and the drama is nice. The actors are giving a wonderful performance.”

Namrata Singh shares, “The show has lost its plot. It might be entertaining but the characters are not defined well. Gungun, Akriti and Anubhav, all the three integral characters appear to be extremely confused. Anubhav is coming across as spineless but still has to women after him, I wonder how!”

Krutika Thakkar comments, “It is funny. Gungun accepts that she is married but does not want to say who her husband is. She has committed to marry Ranvijay and the family keeps asking her to decide her marital status. The show is high on drama but frankly, there is a method to madness! The show is going nowhere.”

