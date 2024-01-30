Viewers Speak: Was Aadhya pushing Anupamaa JUSTIFIED in the Rupali Ganguly starrer drama?

Aadhya went into a different confrontation with Anupamaa as she felt that she was trying to enter Anuj’s life again. Anupamaa understands that the girl is Choti Anu and caresses her. However, Aadhya pushes her and asks her not to touch her. Take a look to see what the audience has to say about her actions and behaviour towards her parents...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/30/2024 - 13:13
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television currently. The serial stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles of Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia respectively.

The show witnessed a huge high voltage drama which led to a massive showdown between Anupamaa and Anuj. Anuj said that she prioritizes Shahs over the Kapadia family and said that this marriage between them was a huge mistake. As we all witnessed, all of the drama started when Samar died. The huge fight happened when Anuj finally decided to break all chords when he said that his marriage with Anupamaa was a huge mistake and that Anupamaa still preferred the Shah family over the Kapadias. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Oh No! Toshu and Kinjal taunts Anupama for being selfish )

Anupamaa is left shattered and after a 20 year leap, Anupamaa is living an independent life while Anuj has become a business tycoon. Not only that, Anuj is living with Shruti who happens to be his love interest.

Now, the drama hit a different notch as Aadhya went into a different confrontation with Anupamaa as she felt that she was trying to enter Anuj’s life again. Anupamaa understands that the girl is Choti Anu and caresses her. However, Aadhya pushes her and asks her not to touch her.

Netizens have reacted to this and mentioned that Aadhya’s reasoning must be right as Anupamaa almost abandoned her but at the same time pushing a parent is not right.

Take a look at all what they have to say:

A netizen shares how their hearts go out for Anuj and Aadhya. They feel that Aadhya needs healing and that she is wrong in pushing Anupamaa but also question who is responsible for the state of the child?

The audience feels that Anupamaa is responsible as she was absent for five years

Some question the factor of ‘common sense’

A fan was horrified to see Aadhya’s reaction

There a viewers who appreciate Aurra Bhatnagar’s performance on how she projects hate, anger and other expressions! (Also Read: Anupamaa: Big twist! Yashdeep plans to ask Anupama to marry him soon)

What are your thoughts on the same?

