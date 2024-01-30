Viewers Speak: Was Aadhya pushing Anupamaa JUSTIFIED in the Rupali Ganguly starrer drama?

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television currently. The serial stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles of Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia respectively.

The show witnessed a huge high voltage drama which led to a massive showdown between Anupamaa and Anuj. Anuj said that she prioritizes Shahs over the Kapadia family and said that this marriage between them was a huge mistake. As we all witnessed, all of the drama started when Samar died. The huge fight happened when Anuj finally decided to break all chords when he said that his marriage with Anupamaa was a huge mistake and that Anupamaa still preferred the Shah family over the Kapadias. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Oh No! Toshu and Kinjal taunts Anupama for being selfish )

Anupamaa is left shattered and after a 20 year leap, Anupamaa is living an independent life while Anuj has become a business tycoon. Not only that, Anuj is living with Shruti who happens to be his love interest.

Now, the drama hit a different notch as Aadhya went into a different confrontation with Anupamaa as she felt that she was trying to enter Anuj’s life again. Anupamaa understands that the girl is Choti Anu and caresses her. However, Aadhya pushes her and asks her not to touch her.

Netizens have reacted to this and mentioned that Aadhya’s reasoning must be right as Anupamaa almost abandoned her but at the same time pushing a parent is not right.

Take a look at all what they have to say:

A netizen shares how their hearts go out for Anuj and Aadhya. They feel that Aadhya needs healing and that she is wrong in pushing Anupamaa but also question who is responsible for the state of the child?

My heart goes out to this Pops and Kiddo #AadhyaKapadIa NEEDS HEALING



Yes she is WRONG in her actions as no parent deserves this



Who is responsible for this state of the child?#Anupamaa nothing can deny the fact that U ABANDONED THE CHILD FOR 5 YRS #AnujKapadia — Shraddha Nayak (@Shraddh79524115) January 30, 2024

The audience feels that Anupamaa is responsible as she was absent for five years

Pops #AnujKapadia was being PRESENT for Aadhya.

Mum #Anupamaa needs to be questioned on her absent status!



If I were Aadhy, my dislike/distrust would grow too, 5 years too late!



Am NOT worried about MaAn at this stage



Show premise is MUM let's do right by the minor(s) — Marian Dantas-Dias (@marian_dantas) January 30, 2024

Some question the factor of ‘common sense’

DKP, children pushing parents is NOT OK. Don't negate 1 wrong with another wrong it doesn't set a correct precedence



Aadhya knows better, NOT because she's #AnujKapadia's OR #Anupamaa's daughter. Aadhya knows better as she actually has common sense, which the adults lack — Marian Dantas-Dias (@marian_dantas) January 30, 2024

A fan was horrified to see Aadhya’s reaction

I would rather have anuj say all that he shared with aadhya with Shru fgs! Was horrified seeing aadhya’s reaction today.. i am afraid i will be unable to understand her trauma.. was it just that anu saved her last? That’s what the narrative keeps saying — Latha Ganapathy (@LatGanBa) January 30, 2024

There a viewers who appreciate Aurra Bhatnagar’s performance on how she projects hate, anger and other expressions! (Also Read: Anupamaa: Big twist! Yashdeep plans to ask Anupama to marry him soon)

Epi blgs to Pops & Kiddo #GauravKhanna D love in him as increased evn more for Anu. D happiness he showed thru tears #AurraBhatnagarBadoni d way she portrayed anger,hurt,hate was too good



Correct amt of expsns & feelings frm dem#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #AadhyaKapadia pic.twitter.com/qNbGVKYOts — Suma (@Suma_VM) January 30, 2024

What are your thoughts on the same?