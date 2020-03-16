ViewersSpeak: Anubhav is the most FLAWED CHARACTER in Star Plus’ Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

(Also Read:Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se: OMG! Gungun consumes sleeping pills amid her wedding to Ranvijay)

The show brings intense drama and twists with its upcoming episodes.

The main characters of the show are Gungun, Anubhav and Akriti. However, somewhere down the line, the audience feels that Anubhav is the most flawed character in the show. Anubhav cannot take a stand for what he wants in life and whether he wants to stay married to Gungun or be with Akriti.

The audience finds him spineless to another level as he is confused and cannot compose himself and support the woman that he loves and get her the respect that she deserves.

Parth Thakkar shares, “Anubhav did not have to marry Gungun and if he did, he should have told his family that he is not willing to marry Akriti. He should have said that he loves Gungun and wants to stay with her.”

Krutika Shah avers, “Anubhav is complicated. Sometimes I find him being silent on issues as a matter of convenience. He should take a strong stand for himself and his woman.”

Sushant Mudgal mentions, “I feel the show is beyond regressive. I mean the women are fighting and in which house two women are entertained like this? The makers need to work on a tighter script.”

Meghna Bhatt says, “I feel Anubhav is right from his point of view. He is bound to be confused. There is one woman who got him to marry her by planning and plotting and the other, who he really loves isn’t willing to understand the dynamics.”

Shikha Naik contributes, “I feel Anubhav is a character who will eventually stand up for what is right but currently, the women – Gungun and Akriti are dominating the plot and Anubhav has no say in that. That is something silly!”

(Also Read: Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se: OMG! Gungun consumes sleeping pills amid her wedding to Ranvijay

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!