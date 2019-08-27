ViewersSpeak: Is it time that the makers make Lovely more realistic in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala?

MUMBAI: The cast of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is most loved on television not only for their acting skills but also for the way their characters have been designed.



The audience is already in awe of Kulfi and Sikandar’s chemistry and performance. While the serial is continuing to impress viewers with its unique storyline and performing well on the TRP charts, there is something that the masses feel should change.



Lovely is a woman who loves her daughter and can go to any extent to win over Sikander. The audience now feels that it is time the makers change the way she is portrayed.



Meghna Naidu, a housewife, is of the opinion that a mother’s love is way beyond this. 'A mother would never wish ill for any of her children. After sometime, she had to be shown having some sympathy towards Kulfii and reconcile with her to be a happy family.'



There were some viewers who also said that she is justified and her behaviour comes out very naturally.



'Lovely has also gone through emotional turmoil and dilemmas, and she is right from her perspective. However, her character is not very close to real life.' – Dhiraj Mishra, Businessman.



What do you have to say about the same?