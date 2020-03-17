Vignaharta Ganesha actor Kuldeep Singh is EXCITED to make his BOLLYWOOD DEBUT!

MUMBAI: Vignaharta Ganesha seems to be doing pretty well on the rating charts and as for the actors, looks like they are climbing ladders of success.

While we recently reported about how actress Dhruvee Haldankar was much appreciated for her role, Kuldeep Singh, who essays the role of Lord Vishnu in the show is gearing up for his bollywood debut.

Having appeared in shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Aye Zindagi and Savdhaan India, we asked him more about his new project. He said, " I'm excited about my debut in bollywood movie. I'm opportunate to be the lead face. Its a dream come true moment for me. My role is about a singer’s journey, who comes from a village and struggle for his dream. My look is inspired from the leading singer of industry, Jubin Nautiyal. I got a chance to be with Jubin for a week to study him, like how he perform on sets as my character is quite near to him. We are shooting for it in Lucknow."

The movie is produced by Faaiz Anwar and director by Varun Middha.