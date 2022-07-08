Vijay Kalvani: I try to maintain direct contact with fans who have been following my career graph constantly!

MUMBAI: Vijay Kalvani who is currently seen in Na Umar Ki Seema Ho has been happy about his increasing fan following. He says, “At times when people remember you for the work you did a long time back, and they keep messaging you on a regular basis.. it becomes a process of knowing their life journey as well and a relationship of mutual respect. One such fan has been Nirav Rajput from Gujarat. When he first messaged me he was a bachelor, today he is married and a proud father of a six months old baby boy. When he shared the pics of his new born it actually took me back to the time when I saw my baby for the first time. Witnessing such journeys is always an experience to remember” He further adds, “I believe it's the audience that makes us who we are and our work is for them so I am most respectful to people who like my work and want to take a selfie but at times yes it becomes difficult to handle some situations at a public place. In such cases If the crowd isn't big the best way is to allow them a selfie and request for privacy. If there is a bigger crowd which gives you a mob kind of feeling one has to find a way out of that place, that's the only option. Fans' adulation is always motivating us to work harder. Recognition for your acting and appreciation is always a feel-good factor. I try to maintain direct contact with fans who have been following my career graph constantly”

Television Vijay Kalvani Na Umar Ki Seema Ho career Star Bharat TellyChakkar
