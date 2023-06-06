Vijay Tilani speaks about his character in Star Bharat’s 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 13:28
Star Bharat

MUMBAI :Vijay Tilani will soon be seen in Star Bharat's popular show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.' Vijay will be seen essaying the role of Vikram, Chitra's husband and Dev's brother-in-law. With this new character, Vijay is all set to surprise the audience as he takes on a different avatar, departing from his previous boy-next-door roles.

Expressing his excitement about joining the show, Vijay shared, “I'm excited to be part of the show ‘Na Umra ki Seema Ho’. I was very intrigued by the show's plot, and when I was offered the role of Vikram, I couldn't refuse. It's a wonderful opportunity for me to explore a new side of acting. For the first time, I will be seen in a grey character, which is a significant departure from my previous roles. It's my first-ever grey shade character in my career, so it's something new for me as well as my fans and the audience. I hope they will love my new look and appreciate this exciting change."

Vijay Tilani's entry into 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' brings anticipation and curiosity as viewers eagerly await his portrayal of Vikram. With his talent and dedication, Vijay is sure to add a fresh dimension to the show and captivate the audience with his exceptional performance.

 

 

Vijay Tilani Star Bharat Na Umra Ki Seema Ho Vikram Chitra TellyChakkar
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 13:28

