Vijayendra Kumeria, aka Angad, from the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann shares insight about his character post-leap and much more! Deets Inside!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s 'Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has always kept the audience on the edge by bringing one or the other twist to the episodes. Having introduced the audience to new twists in the story with its interesting promos and major drama that unfolds has left the audience wanting more.

The current track of Teri Meri Doriyaann revolves around Angad, Sahiba,Akeer and Diljit. The makers of the show recently dropped an intriguing promo for the show, taking a leap. The current track revolves around Sahiba finding it difficult to fulfil Akeer's wish, while Angad gifts Simran's gifts. Being unaware of the reality, Angad feels sad about losing his child. Angad celebrates his unborn child's birthday on Simran's birthday. The audience will get to witness a different side of Angad in the show. It will be intriguing to see what happens next as the show has headed for a leap; what led to this separation of Angad and Sahiba, and will Angad and Sahiba reunite? and know the reality about Akeer!

Vijayendra Kumeria, aka Angad, from the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann shares, "Angad has become a little bitter; he hides his real emotions from everyone and does not want to show his vulnerable side to anyone. He shows that it doesn’t matter to him, but he still remembers Sahiba. Angad is broken from within, as he cannot recover from the loss of his father and his unborn child. There is a lot of hurt and anger within him that has made him restless. Stay tuned for the drama!"

Teri Meri Doriyaann is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that has a total vibe of romance and euphoria that comes along with it. Watch out for Teri Meri Doriyaann's new chapter on March 17th on StarPlus at 7 p.m.