Vijender Singh’s quarantine posts are UNMISSABLE; check

MUMBAI: The lockdown period has been extended for everyone’s safety only. The rising cases of coronavirus patients have left everyone worried. Doctors, nurses, other health workers, police are working selflessly amid lockdown. They are putting their own life at risk to care for others. So it is very important that citizens abide by law and stay home.

Citizens have been asked to maintain social distancing because this seems to be the only option to halt the spread of COVID-2019.

However, there are some who are paying no heed and are stepping out of home and social media platforms are proof of the same.

During such a time, Vijender Singh has shared a very important message but in an interesting way.

Recently, the boxer and politician took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein he is looking cool and comfortable in a round neck grey T-shirt.

He wrote a simple yet strong message in his caption, “बहादुरी घर पे रहने में है” This indeed is the time one can prove one’s bravery by staying home!

Vijender’s fans agreed with him and made comments like ‘Yes sir..’, ‘Bilkul Shi baat h bhai shab’, ‘Corona ko knockout kardo bhaishaab’, ‘Shi bat bde Bhai precaution is better than cure take care of your health apko hmare liye aage bhut Kuch Karna h’.

In another picture, the boxer can be seen cutting the grass and he captioned it as, ‘Quarantine time.’

