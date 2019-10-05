Vijhay Badlaani joins Star Bharat’s Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi

Actor Vijhay Badlaani, who is for his stint in shows like Jodha Akbar, Karmaphal Data Shani, Tenali Rama and recently seen in Colors’ Luv Kush, has bagged Star Bharat’s newly launched mythological show Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).



According to our sources, Vijhay will depict the role of Swarna Sagar who is a younger king of the Kingdom. His character is very positive who loves his family a lot. However, his wife Kadika (played by Preet Kaur) is behind the throne for which she plays dirty politics and helpless Swarna has to agree her.



Eventually, with the show progressing even Vijhay’s role will turn negative.



When contacted Vijhay , he shared, “I am thankful to God. I respect Rashmi Sharma maa’m , Pavan sir and Star Bharat for giving me such a wonderful opportunity.”



Here’s wishing Vijhay a very good luck!