Vikaas Kalantri: Becoming a father was the most joyous occasion of my life

Becoming a parent, growing his company and coming back on screen, these are the things that are keeping producer Vikaas Kalantri extremely busy. He was recently blessed with a baby boy and says that the baby has brought in many new things in his life. "Well, becoming a father was the most joyous occasion of my life. We have already kept the name for him. We have decided on Vihaan. It means new dawn and that’s what he has bought for us," he says.

He has been looking fitter than before and younger too. Ask him if this means will be seen him back on screen, and he says, "There is a signal there! I have also procured the rights of the song of my first movie, with the courtesy of Mr. Bokadiaji. I am planning to make a music video soon. You can never take the actor out of a person. Hence a return is inevitable." Vikaas has been seen in films such as Dil Bechara Pyaar Ka Maara, Pyaar Zindagi Hai and many more.

The actor has been keeping busy with his company White Leaf Entertainment. "My work has kept me busy. I am really enjoying it and need to devote time to it. White Leaf is my baby and will always remain. I will always cherish what White Leaf has given me and will always consider it my first priority," he says.

The actor, whose last film was Naqaab, says that he is on the lookout for interesting work. "Anything worthwhile works for me. The web has opened up a big market. So there is an ocean out there to be explored," he says.