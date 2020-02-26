News

Vikas Gupta calls Shefali Bagga by THIS name and we can't stop laughing

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
26 Feb 2020 12:41 PM

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is one of the famous personalities of the small screen. The ace star ruled several hearts with his stellar performance in Bigg Boss 11. Vikas received much love and praises for the same.

Vikas was also seen as Devoleena Bhattacharjee's proxy in Bigg Boss 13. The TV personality made an entry in the house twice and entertained the audiences. He made great friends in the show and has been constantly reminiscing his Bigg Boss days. Vikas keeps sharing several posts of the same on his social media.  

We all know how Vikas and Shefali Bagga have become great friends post the show and they keep meeting.  

Vikas has now shared some pictures on his Instagram account where he has called Shefali a 'Night sleep disturber'.  

Take a look at the post:

In another post, Vikas and Shefali share a sweet hug.

Take a look at the post:

It seems Vikas and Shefali are the new BFFs in town.  

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comment section.

