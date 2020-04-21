Vikas Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Siddharth Nigam, Mridul Meena and others show gratitude for CORONA WARRIORS

MUMBAI: Amidst the lockdown due to COVID-19 a lot of celebrities are trying to use their social media handles to promote awareness on the same. Kartik Aryan’s monologue to Hina Khan’s hacks, a lot of celebrities are trying to promote mental wellness and awareness on the issue.

Recently, Nidhi Uttam and husband Mohit Pathak composed a track featuring their friends. The track was all about the importance of staying indoors. Young brigade of Television including Saloni Daini, Ashnoor Kaur, Reem Sheikh and others too made a video to spread positivity amongst the viewers. Avneet Kaur penned down a few lines and depicted the same in a video with Siddharth Nigam, cast of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Key collectively thanked the people serving the nation during lockdown and recently, actress Shalini Kapoor directed a video to let people know of various things they can do while staying indoors.

Yet another video of actors showing their gratitude towards the people working on the frontline during the lockdown phase has been going viral on internet. The actors featuring in the video took some time off to call and thank the families of doctors, policemen and essential service providers.

The video features actors like Mridul Meena, Siddharth Nigham, Vikas Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Abhishek Nigam, Apoorva Arrora, Vaishnavi Rao, Rithvik Shore and Alam Khan.

Have a look at the video:

What are your views on the video? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.