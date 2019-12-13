Vikas Gupta LOCKS Rashami Desai in BATHROOM…

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting every passing day.



Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra have been locked in a secret room and they are witnessing all the drama from there. They have also been given the authority to make the contestants dance to their tunes as a part of the task.



Hence, Paras asks Rashami to spoil the bathroom. While Rashami does this, she pours shaving foam on the floor due to which Shefali Jariwala slips. Paras then tells Vikas to stop her and Vikas locks her in the bathroom.



