News

Vikas Gupta LOCKS Rashami Desai in BATHROOM…

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2019 06:24 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting every passing day.

Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra have been locked in a secret room and they are witnessing all the drama from there. They have also been given the authority to make the contestants dance to their tunes as a part of the task.

Hence, Paras asks Rashami to spoil the bathroom. While Rashami does this, she pours shaving foam on the floor due to which Shefali Jariwala slips. Paras then tells Vikas to stop her and Vikas locks her in the bathroom.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Credit : TOI

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Vikas Gupta, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 launch the trailer of Ragini...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija

past seven days