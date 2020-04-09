Vikas Gupta is a mentor for the youth

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is one of the most popular television personalities. The producer and creative director are known for participating in reality shows like Bigg Boss 11 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. He is also known for hosting MTV Ace Of Space.

Vikas is called as the mastermind of television because of his stint in the Bigg Boss house and he is one of the few contestants who has created history by playing the game well.

Vikas has always supported the youth, he supported the Tik Tok application at a time when no one supported it.

He brought Adnaan and Akshay from TikTok world to MTV Ace of Space to supporting the talented teen tegaada group.

Vikas friendship with Avneet and Siddarth Nigam as always grabbed the headlines, and whenever he has thrown a success party , he has always invited the generation next and they all come under one roof.

There is no doubt that he understands the youth and always pushes young talent ahead.

In the past, he had a tiff with Kubra Sait when she was against the young Tik Tokers, and he stood by them and spoke on behalf of them.

His web series Puncchbeat and now Class 2020 are the biggest youth hit properties nation-wide.

