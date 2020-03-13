News

Vikas Gupta opens up on the next season of Class of 2020

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2020 06:27 PM

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji’s youth-based web series Class of 2020 is being loved by the audience. It stars Chetna Pande, Rohan Mehra, Jatin Suri, Nausheen Ali Sardar, and Isha Chawlaa in pivotal roles. The web series revolves around a few teenagers whose lives get intertwined with drugs, sex, peer pressure, and anxiety.

We also know that Vikas Gupta and Ekta Kapoor have already thought of the next season.

While talking to a leading media portal, Vikas revealed that the new batch begins in January 2021. It’s underway and the nascent work has already begun. The cast is yet to be finalised.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Credits: SpotboyE

 

Tags ALTBalaji Vikas Gupta Class Of 2020 Chetna Pande Rohan Mehra Jatin Suri Nausheen Ali Sardar Isha Chawlaa TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here