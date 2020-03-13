Vikas Gupta opens up on the next season of Class of 2020

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji’s youth-based web series Class of 2020 is being loved by the audience. It stars Chetna Pande, Rohan Mehra, Jatin Suri, Nausheen Ali Sardar, and Isha Chawlaa in pivotal roles. The web series revolves around a few teenagers whose lives get intertwined with drugs, sex, peer pressure, and anxiety.

We also know that Vikas Gupta and Ekta Kapoor have already thought of the next season.

While talking to a leading media portal, Vikas revealed that the new batch begins in January 2021. It’s underway and the nascent work has already begun. The cast is yet to be finalised.

