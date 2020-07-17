Vikas Gupta pens heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput, recalls old memories

MUMBAI: Vikas Guppta Pens A Thank You Note For Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput For Taking His Brother Siddarth Gupta Under His Wings

Last evening we saw Bigg Boss 11 former contestant and TV producer Vikas Guppta’s brother, Siddarth Gupta sharing a video of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, as it marked the first month death anniversary of the actor. Video shared by Siddarth had the late actor gazing at the sky and simultaneously with the help of an app, explaining to us the position of the planets, seen at that time in the sky after sunset. Today Vikas too shared the same video and penned a note thanking the late actor.

The TV producer in his Instagram post wrote how the late actor took care of his brother Siddarth when he moved out of Vikas’ house. The late actor almost for a year took care of Siddarth and taught him several things. He also mentioned that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput did more like a friend than what a brother would do him. Concluding his note by saying that the actor is a star up in the sky and God’s own child.

Vikas’ caption read, “Couldn’t help but share it. It’s beautiful. Thankyou Sushu for being YOU to Sid Not many people know Sushant took my brother in when he moved out of my home. Almost a year of looking after him, teaching him like he is doing it here and so much more. You did more than a friend would ever do for me we will always be grateful. #sushantsinghrajput #vikasgupta #sidharthgupta you are one of the stars up there. You are Gods own Child.”

Siddarth too had shared several pictures of the actor after his untimely death.

CREDIT: SpotboyE