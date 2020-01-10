Vikas Gupta thanks Surbhi Chandna for THIS!

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta aka the mastermind of television is well know for his mind play. He is a producer, creative director, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant, as well the host of MTV Ace of Space. He was one of the most loved contestants of BB11.



Well, Vikas is the only who made a reentry in the BB hoose on behalf of Devoleena Bhattacharya during this season.



Vikas is also famous for his fights with another top celebrity and the winner of BB11, Shilpa Shinde.

Shilpa won millions of hearts without any violence. Shilpa tortured and teased Vikas to an extreme level. But his game in the show amazed the audience .



Vikas has a huge fan club on social media. His fanpage has shared a video in which Vikas is thanking Surbhi Chandna for her advice for having food on time. He says that after working hard, lots of food is mandatory.



