Vikas Khanna divulges the secret of a tasty meal: 'intention matters'

MUMBAI: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna said that cooking depends a lot on intention and what lies in the mind of a cook while preparing any dish. Asserting that if the intention is to feed others good food, then for sure the meal will be delicious and tempting, he found a similar taste in the dish prepared by Suvarna Bagul of Maharashtra.

During the 'MasterChef India' show, the contestants were asked to prepare Arabic cuisine and Suvarna decided to prepare 'Tagine Ghavran Mutton with Zaatar Kulcha' which is famous in Abu Dhabi in the 'Black Apron' test. However, she kept the taste and recipe authentic; she also merged with the flavours of Marathi spices. Thus, creating a fusion of Marathi and Arabic flavour.

While praising her, Vikas said: "Neeyat hai toh barkat hai, aapki neeyat hai khilaane ki aur wo neeyat aapke haathon ko barkat deti hai (Where there is an intention, there is a blessing. Your intentions are to feed people and that leads to your hands being blessed)."

To this, the contestant responded: "I was filled with nervous energy that day. I knew that I did not want to go back home and that is what kept me going in the kitchen. I could not help myself before the judges and the emotions rushed out of me. I cannot imagine leaving the MasterChef Kitchen, I still have a long way to go, I cannot lose hope now."

'MasterChef India' is judged by chefs Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora, and Vikas Khanna.

SOURCE: IANS