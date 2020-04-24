Vikram Chauhan TEASES Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill for THIS reason; find out

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill never fail to win the hearts of fans. They were seen in the famous reality show and their adorable chemistry became one of the hot topics of discussion.

The two met on Salman Khan's show and formed a great bond. From fighting to laughing, Sidharth and Shehnaaz became the most loved jodis of Indian television. And today, when anyone talks about BB 13, it feels incomplete without mentioning their names. The two formed a huge fan base, who affectionately call them 'SidNaaz.' Fans yearn to see them sharing screen space again, and go berserk when they come together. This is exactly what happened today (April 24, 2020)

Just a few hours ago, TV Czarina shared a beautiful and unique initiative to entertain viewers amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. It brought together the biggies of the Telly world like Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, and others. The clip aims to share a message to stay unified to fight the COVID-2019 pandemic. However, the theme was inspired by BB 13, and our stars Sidharth and Shehnaaz again stole the show. Yes, the duo became the limelight again, as they showed a glimpse of their bond even when at a distance.

In the video, Sid and Sana can be seen twinning with each other, as both are wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Sidharth goes on to complain that this phase is the most difficult for him as he has just returned for the BB 13 house. However, Vikram Chauhan stops him and teases him, 'How was BB 13 a punishment for you. You were having a gala time with Shehnaaz in the house. You have enjoyed the most there.' Here, Shehnaaz turns red as she blushes to Vikram's compliment. Upon hearing this, Karishma Tanna and others also start laughing.

Later, Shehnaaz is seen refusing to sweep the floor when the household duties are distributed. With the broom in her hand, she says, 'I'm not sweeping, this is not my work.' She throws the broom towards Sidharth, who catches it and politely says, 'Okay.' The Dil Se Dil Tak actor agrees to do the work on Sana's behalf and yet again proves that their bond is true and real.

Take a look at the videos here:

Credits: Pinkvilla