Vikrant Massey, Barun Sobti to Ridhi Dogra; TV actors who are promising faces for OTT projects!

There are many Hindi filmmakers and directors who have explored the platform and there are some TV actors too, who are carving a niche for themselves through this medium.
Vikrant Massey

MUMBAI : The world of OTT has made the entertainment industry a boost. This medium has become a platform for all those actors and creators who aim to bring some extremely distinguished content to the audience. There are many Hindi filmmakers and directors who have explored the platform and there are some TV actors too, who are carving a niche for themselves through this medium.

Today, we look at the list of TV actors who look promising actors and are winning hearts on the OTT medium. 

Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi has been seen in projects like Asur, The Mumbai Dairies and The Married Woman

Barun Sobti

Barun has been doing some excellent work. While the audience loved him in Asur, he did a commendable job in Kohrra too.

Kritika Kamra

Kritika too is doing some excellent work in Tandav and Bambai Meri Jaan.

Tridha Choudhary

Tridha has convinced the audience that she has enormous deft of talent through her projects such as Aashram and Banish Bandits

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant is extremely talented. Her was a part of a number of television shows such as Qubool Hai and Balika Vadhu among others and has left the audience smitten with his art in films like 12th fail, Made In Heaven, Mirzapur among others.

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below! 

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, OTT projects and Hindi movies.

Hindi filmmakers TV actors Ridhi Dogra Barun Sobti Kritika Kamra Tridha Choudhary Vikrant Massey
