Vimarsh Roshan aka Bambaal to bid adieu to Baalveer Returns

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been on the forefront in reporting updates about Sony SAB’s show Baalveer Returns.

Earlier in the day we reported that Bambaal will die in a fight sequence with both the Baalveers. (Read here: Baalveer Returns: OMG! Baalveer’s life in DANGER )

Along with Bambaal’s death, actor Vimarsh Roshan is set to bid adieu to the viewers of the show.

AS a farewell, the makers of the show conducted a fun cake-cutting session for Vimarsh wherein he gave a small speech on his exit from the show.

While the other cast members wished him all the best for future endeveours, actress Ayesha Khan aka Birba burst out in tears as she bid a goodbye to Bambaal Shree.

Have a look at Ayesha’s post:

Well, Vimarsh also posted a parting message for the fans of the show.

Have a look at his post:

Are you excited for the upcoming epsiodes of the show?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Baalveer Returns: Bambaal to DIE; will Baalveer be SAVED? )