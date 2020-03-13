Vin Rana and his wife take up TikTok’s ‘Flip the Switch’ Challenge - Watch Video!

MUMBAI: TikTok's trending 'Flip the Switch' Challenge has got Hollywood and Bollywood stars glued to it.

The "Flip the Switch" challenge requires one person to stand in front of the mirror holding the camera while the other participant dances to Drake's Nonstop. Soon, they "flip the switch". A handsome number of celebrities are following the trend, from Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello to Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy, creating hilarious videos on the social media platform.

Any guesses on who is the next one to join the bandwagon?

Well, it is television actor Vin Rana. He took up the "Flip the Switch" challenge along with his wife Nita Sofiani. TV celebrities like Charu Mehra, Supriya Shukla among others gave a thumbs-up to Vin for taking up the challenge.

Take a look!

On work front, Vin is part of popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya and will also be seen in ZEE5’s Poison 2.