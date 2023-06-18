Vineet Kumar Chaudhary says his 'Dhruv Tara' role is rooted in 'purani parampara'

Television actor Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, who essays the role of a villain, Senapati Samrat in the show 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare', has shared that his character is rooted in tradition, and that his character believes that men and women can never achieve equality.
MUMBAI : Television actor Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, who essays the role of a villain, Senapati Samrat in the show 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare', has shared that his character is rooted in tradition, and that his character believes that men and women can never achieve equality.

The actor also said the role gave him the opportunity to explore a new territory as he never got to be a part of the historical or mythological worlds.

The actor told IANS, "Every character perceives themselves as justified rather than negative, and Senapati Samrat is no exception. His ambition to claim the throne drives him to take extreme measures. Rooted in purani parampara, he believes that men and women can never achieve equality. Change is seen as a threat, prompting him to resist those advocating for it."

He continued, "Throughout my career, I had not ventured into the realm of historical or mythological characters, but in preparation for this role, I immersed myself in extensive research, including studying historical accounts, mythology, and relevant literature. This thorough groundwork helped me bring his character to life on screen."

He further mentioned that when the opportunity to portray Senapati Samrat came to him, he realised that the character was more than just a one-dimensional villain.

"To embody the larger-than-life persona of Senapati, I had to cultivate the right mindset. I immersed myself in the character, understanding his motivation and conviction. His desire for kingship, his commitment to tradition, and his contrasting perspective on gender equality fascinated me. By delving into the character and conducting extensive research, I've tried to approach the role with depth and capture the intricacies of Senapati Samrat," he added.

'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' airs every Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

SOURCE-IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/18/2023 - 08:30

