Vineet Raina joins the cast of Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan as Rohan - a dangerous and manipulative character

MUMBAI :  Sony SAB’s heartfelt show, Dil Diyaan Gallaan, is a show about a family torn apart by emotional misunderstandings and lack of communication, leading to strained relationships. After taking a 10-year leap, the show introduced a new character, Deesha, brought to life by the talented actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Deesha is a charming music teacher and a divorced mother with a mysterious past.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers can look forward to the introduction of the exceptionally talented Vineet Raina as Rohan, Deesha’s ex-husband. Known for his remarkable acting prowess and ability to immerse himself in challenging roles, Vineet Raina portrays a complex and highly volatile character in the show. Rohan is defined by his egoistic nature, unpredictability, and hot-headed demeanour that conceals his true manipulative personality. Vineet's portrayal of this character will surely add depth and intensity to the narrative, making Rohan a formidable antagonist in the story.

Vineet Raina, who essays the role of Rohan, said, “When you're given a character who isn't the 'boy next door,' it's a thrilling challenge. And it's my responsibility to breathe life into Rohan, to make him believable, and to make the audience question and engage with the complexities of his character. That's where the real magic lies in portraying roles like this. The evolving dynamic between Rohan and Devoleena’s character, Deesha, promises to be an intriguing watch. Their history is full of tension and conflict, and as the story unfolds, viewers will witness how their relationship transforms.”

Stay tuned and watch Dil Diyaan Gallaan every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM only on Sony SAB

 

