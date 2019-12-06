News

Vinit Kakar joins MX Player’s Title Role

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Dec 2019 06:10 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Vinit Kakar was recently seen in Sony SAB’s Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga and has been much appreciated for his performance.

Now, the actor has been roped in for an important role in MX Player’s upcoming web-series called Title Role.

The project also stars Sanyogita, Priya Sindhu, Gavie Chahal, and Prakash Bhatt in pivotal roles.

It will showcase the lives of media personalities.

Vinit has largely worked in the mythological and historical genres in shows such as Vighnaharta Ganesha, Chandragupta Maurya, and Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman.

Stay tuned for more updates.

past seven days