Vipul and Raktim's soul-stirring performance leaves the judges teary-eyed on 'India's Best Dancer Season 3'

India's Best Dancer Season 3

MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer Season 3', will be hosting the 'Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah' challenge. Going beyond the perfect score of 10 points, there will be one extra point, up for grabs from each judge and the ‘Best 13’, along with their choreographers will join forces to show judges, they are in it, to win it.

Displaying magnificence on stage will be Delhi's Vipul Khandpal and his choreographer Raktim Thakuria, who will be presenting a moving narrative as part of their act on the song 'Main Jahaan Rahoon' . Their powerful performance built on the story of two estranged brothers in a broken home, will leave everybody speechless. The three judges, Terence Lewis, Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapur will have tears in their eyes by the end of this touching presentation. Host Jay Bhanushali will also point out how this is one of the few times that he has seen Judge Terence Lewis be emotionally overwhelmed. 

Going on stage to crown the duo, Terence Lewis will say, "When you fight with someone else, you can come home, but if something is happening in the house, it is not easy. I want to give Vipul full marks today because he has executed this act with so much depth, he has understood the concept and performed not just with expression but with dance as well. Very few dancers can imbibe this level of understanding in their body language, and not only facial expressions. Today you were chummeshwari!" Also, Raktim you are so young but so intelligent, hats off! Raktim has been a contestant on India’s Best Dancer and is a first-time choreographer and to think of this concept, with such maturity and convey it through dance, I feel proud of you.” 

Coming all the way from Qatar to support Vipul will be his elder brother, Deepesh. Reuniting after 7 years, Deepesh will share how Vipul has been taking care of their parents as he is not there with them and how he left dance and pursued a corporate career so that his younger brother could fulfil his dream of being a dancer. 

Tune in to watch Vipul's emotionally jarring performance for the 'Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah' episode in 'India's Best Dancer 3', this weekend at 8 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

