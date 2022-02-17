Viral! Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover’s pic with rapper Badshah creates havoc on the internet

MUMBAI: Co-founder and managing director of BharatPe and one of the judges of ‘Shark Tank India’, Ashneer Grover shared a glimpse of his meeting with Badshsah which has attracted hilarious replies from netizens.

Ashneer Grover took to Instagram and shared a pic of Badshah from Aman Gupta’s office. Sharing the pic, he wrote, “Great spending time with fellow Delhi ladka @badboyshah – also my favourite artist and singer! What a guy! Thanks @boatxaman for inviting me to @boat.nirvana office–your office has a view to die for!”

Also Read: Must Read! 5 times when Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover lost his temperament in ‘Shark Tank India’

Soon after he shared the picture, netizens on social media could not help themselves but make references to his line, “Yeh sab doglapan hai (this is hypocrisy)” from Shark Tank India in the comments section. A user commented on Ashneer Grover’s post, “You two better compose a song – Ye sab doglapanti hai ft. Badshah… Yes, that’s my pitch,” while another user wrote, “Ab kya music ka business shuru kar rhe ho? (Are you venturing into the music industry now?).”

Also Read:Must Read! 5 times when Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover lost his temperament in ‘Shark Tank India’

Ashneer has become a meme sensation since his appearance on the reality show. His dialogue ‘Yeh Sab Doglapan hai’ seemed to have caught the attention of the netizens thus resulting in a meme that is going viral on social media. Amidst this, his pic with the rapper has also grabbed the attention of the users.

Credit: koimoi