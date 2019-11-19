Virat Kohli to meet a Dance + 5 contestant in Kolkata?

MUMBAI: Dance + 5, one of India’s most loved dancing reality show is back on Star plus. In the last 2 weeks, the captains along with Super Judge Remo D’Souza have been facing a tough time selecting the best dancers from the ones showcasing their talent on the prestigious stage. Amongst the aspirants who presented their expert dancing skills, one contestant who stood out from the rest is 20-year-old Monark Trivedi. Monark is short-statured and superbly talented when it comes to dancing.



Monark faced a lot of criticism owing to his short height but this only steeled his resolve to be successful in life and he did so with his dancing prowess. He impressed Remo and all the four captains on Dance + 5 in the audition phase and is also an accomplished choreographer. Monark is all set to meet another real-life hero who is none other than Virat Kohli! The 20-year-old dancer is totally excited as he considers Virat to be a hero because of his marvellous achievements in the world of cricket! Monark will be flying to Kolkata tomorrow to meet Virat Kohli, Captain of the Indian Cricket Team!



Monark said, “Dancing is my passion and I am grateful that I got the opportunity to present my skills on a platform like Dance + 5. I am more than excited that I am going to meet Virat Kohli tomorrow. It’s a rare honour to meet a living legend like him. I also want to show him a special dance step that I have created.”