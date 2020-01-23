Virender Sehwag’s post on ‘time management’ will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Virender Sehwag, who has had an inspiring cricketing career, has a huge fan following!

The former Indian cricketer, who wears multiple hats, is an entertainer. He often shares pictures on social media handles. It’s a delight for his fans to browse through his Instagram profile as he keeps on sharing fun, delightful and inspiring posts.

Virender, who hosted the web series Viru Ke Funde, has once again shared a delightful post with an interesting caption.

He shared a video wherein school children can be seen praying. The highlight of the video is that while praying, a school kid manages time to enjoy his candy. Yes, you read that right. Virender captioned the video as, “Yeh hai #wednesdaywisdom . Alag hi jalwa hai, great time management. Who all remembered themselves looking at his harkat? #maukepechauka.”

What do you think about the video and Virender's caption?