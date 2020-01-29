Virender Sehwag wishes everyone on Basant Panchami

MUMBAI: Virender Sehwag, who has had an inspiring cricketing career, has a huge fan following!

The former Indian cricketer, who wears multiple hats, is pretty active on social media. Via this platform, he makes sure to stay in touch with his fans and followers.

Virender, who hosted the web series Viru Ke Funde, makes sure to wish his fans on special occasions. Speaking about the same, today, on the occasion of Basant Panchami, he wished everyone by sharing a picture of goddess Saraswati. Beside the portrait, he wrote, “Om Aiim Saraswati Namah Om !”

Praying for everyone, he further added, “May Maa Saraswati bless you with wealth of knowledge and wisdom. #BasantPanchami”

Basant Panchami, also spelled as Vasant Panchami, is a festival that marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. On the occasion of Basant Panchami, many worship Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and wisdom.

Check out Virender’s post right here:

Earlier, on Republic Day, Virender had shared a video, wherein he was seen reciting a patriotic Hindi poem. Take a look below.

The cricketer had recently graced the popular TV show, Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8, which is hosted by none other than Sourav Ganguly. It also saw the presence of other eminent names from the world of cricket including VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Kaif and Zahir Khan.