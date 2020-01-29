News

Virender Sehwag wishes everyone on Basant Panchami

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jan 2020 05:09 PM

MUMBAI: Virender Sehwag, who has had an inspiring cricketing career, has a huge fan following!  

The former Indian cricketer, who wears multiple hats, is pretty active on social media. Via this platform, he makes sure to stay in touch with his fans and followers.  

Virender, who hosted the web series Viru Ke Funde, makes sure to wish his fans on special occasions. Speaking about the same, today, on the occasion of Basant Panchami, he wished everyone by sharing a picture of goddess Saraswati. Beside the portrait, he wrote, “Om Aiim Saraswati Namah Om !”  

Praying for everyone, he further added, “May Maa Saraswati bless you with wealth of knowledge and wisdom. #BasantPanchami”  

Basant Panchami, also spelled as Vasant Panchami, is a festival that marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. On the occasion of Basant Panchami, many worship Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and wisdom.  

Check out Virender’s post right here:

Earlier, on Republic Day, Virender had shared a video, wherein he was seen reciting a patriotic Hindi poem. Take a look below.

The cricketer had recently graced the popular TV show, Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8, which is hosted by none other than Sourav Ganguly. It also saw the presence of other eminent names from the world of cricket including VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Kaif and Zahir Khan. 

  

 

 

Tags > Star Sports, Virender Sehwag, Viru Ke Funde, Basant Panchami, Goddess Saraswati, Republic Day, Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Malang and Jawani Janeman cast on sets of The...

Malang and Jawani Janeman cast on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days