Vishal Aditya Singh opens up on his viral comment 'Saas Bahu Drama'; Says ‘TV producers and creatives should place some value on the artistic merit’

According to Vishal Aditya Singh, the story may start out as one about women empowering themselves, but after three weeks, the actual drama takes place in the kitchen or at home. He claimed that in the chase for TRPs, individuals simply don't appear to adhere to the original idea.
MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Aditya Singh has established himself as one of TV's most dependable characters, whether in Begusarai or Chand Jalne Laga. He's mastered every role he's played thus far. Vishal Aditya Singh did an interview following Chand Jalne Laga, and the video went viral on social media. He claimed that every other show on TV had been turned into a family drama by producers.

Vishal Aditya Singh said to the popular news portal, "At the outset, I would like to say that I have the deepest regard for the TV industry. It has given me everything in life. Saying that, it hurts me when people look down on us TV folks. I have experienced it first hand and it is hurtful. What I want to see is that TV producers and creatives should place some value on the artistic merit of a project. Previously we would have a variety of shows on TV channels but now the content is so predictable. The whole of TV too has great actors, writers and technicians. Some of them are doing fab work in films and OTT, so why should people look down on TV as a lesser medium?"

He added, "Shows start on a very promising note. But after a few weeks it is a plain saas bahu drama involving families. It robs the viewers' experience and kills the joy of actors. We need to have more variety for the audience. TV producers should take a few risks."

He added that even though Chand Jalne Laga still upset him, he had moved on. On the show, his portrayal of Deva Malik was simply amazing.

