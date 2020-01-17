Vishal Dadlani’s selfie moment with 80s pop king Bappi Lahiri on Indian Idol Season 11

MUMBAI: Indian idol season 11 is having contestants which are making the audience fall for music all over again. To judge those melodious voice the judging panel has Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. This year’s theme of Indian Idol ‘EK Desh EK Awaaz’ is breaking all stereotypes and celebrates diversity in its true sense . 80s rockstar Bappi Da who came to support our top contestants.

