Vishal Gandhi talks about the best part of essaying the role of Rajeev; reveals Supriya's prank on him

MUMBAI: Vishal Gandhi is a known actor of television and he has a good fan following.

He is best known for his characters in serials like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, MTV Fanaah, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Sarabhai VS Sarabhai, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet etc.

Currently, he making headlines for his performance in the serial Tose Naina Milai Ke where he is essaying the role of Rajeev Chandel and the audience love him as Rajeev and he has become a household name.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him what is the best part of essaying the character of Rajeev and what kind of pranks did Supriya play on him.

Congratulations! On completing 200 episodes but how come you never played a prank on the show?

Right now I can't do anything since the shoot is on, the Holi sequence is going on so the continutiy has to keep it as the director also warned not put cake on anyone so I didn't or else I would be the first one to do something like that.

Who does more masti on the sets, Supriya or Pratik?

Of course Supriya, she played a prank on my birthday. I was shooting that day and that time I told no one would put cake on my face as then I have to get ready again but then she only put cake on my face and then the production told me to go home and my pack up happened.

What is your best part as Rajeev in the show Tose Naina Milaike ?

They are so many layers, a few months back I was essaying a blind character so i got to play that and now with my eyesight coming back what is my equation with Meera is shown and all the confusion that I have about her is shown, my past will be revealed and there is so many layers in playing the character.

Currently, you are playing Rajeev in the future what kind of characters you would like to play?

Like I said Rajeev has a lot of layers in my other shows I played different characters and here I have played all variations. Comedy is something I love doing and I would love to do a comic show.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience are loving Vishal has Rajeev and he has become a household name.

