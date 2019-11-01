Vishal Kotian to replace Paras Chhabra in Sony TV's Vignharta Ganesha

TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.

Sony TV's Vignharta Ganesha will soon witness an exciting track.

According to our highly placed sources actor Paras Chhabra who played the role of Raavan will now be replaced since he is currently doing Bigg Boss 13.

Vishal Kotian of Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal fame has been roped to portray the meaty role.

We couldn't connect with Vishal for a comment.

Vishal also proved his acting chops in Life Ok's Devon Ke Dev: Mahadev.

