Vishal Nayak bags Dangal TV’s Alif Laila

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on a forefront reporting exclusively about Dangal TV’s Alif Laila. The show is produced by Triangle Films featuring Ankit Arora and Shiny Doshi in the lead roles.

Recently, we broke the news about actors namely Ravee Gupta, Madhura Naik and Chetan Hansraj being part one of the episodes while actors Sonia Shah and Meer Ali have permanently joined the cast.

Now, we hear that actor Vishal Nayak, who has been part of shows like Sapno Se Bhare Naina on Star Plus and Sony Entertainment Television’s Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hain, has been roped in for the show.

According to our sources, Vishal will play a negative character. He will be seen as Ravee’s son.

We could not get through actor for their comment.

Triangle Films have produced successful shows on TV namely Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Kaleerein, Hatim, Siya ke Ram, Prem ya paheli- Chandrakanta and currently bankrolls Naag Kanya on Dangal TV.