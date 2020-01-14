Vishal Vashishtha to star in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Vashishtha, who is known for his stint in shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Jaat Ki Jugni and Vish: A Poisonous Story, has bagged his next big project.



Producers Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik is bringing their famous romantic thriller show Ishq Mein Marjawan back with season 2 under his banner Beyond Dreams. There are already reports about Twisted actor Rrahul Sudhir has bagged the show as the male lead.



TellyChakkar has learnt that the drama will feature two male leads and Vishal has been finalized as another lead.



Ishq Mein Marjawan had a good run on TV. It featured Arjun Bijlani and Alisha Panwar as the main leads. The show was quite loved by masses for its gripping plot.



We could not get through Vishal for a comment.



TellyChakkar will soon return with more developments. Stay tuned!