Vivek Dahiya shares his experience of working in State of Siege 26/11

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya is a popular television actor who is known for shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kavach, Qayamat Ki Raat, among others.

The actor made his digital debut with the web series, State of Siege 26/11. It is based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attack told by NSG Commandos who managed to survive it. The web series is a fictional story based on true events. It stars Vivek in the role of Captain Rohit Bagga, who is the youngest of the lot and extremely passionate. In an interview with SpotboyE.com, the actor shared his experience. He said, “We got the chance to meet Lieutenant Colonel Sandip Sen, who was truly like a mentor to us. He made sure everything was impeccable. We shot at real locations, the actors had no makeup, and we were in uniforms. Being there felt quite close to reality. It was also my first experience working with an international crew, our Director and DOP were from Hollywood. They shot it under a very different lens, with low light shots, etc, which was very interesting.”