Vivek Dahiya talks about women empowerment

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya is an Indian television actor. He is best known for his role Rajveer Thakur in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera. In 2017, he participated in Nach Baliye and bagged the winner’s trophy.

In 2019, Dahiya made his digital debut with Zee5’s web series, Operation Terror: Black Tornado.

Vivek has always been the one to take up causes and speak for issues that are close to his heart. He has always been seen fighting for women's rights and equality and always tried to spread awareness to build a better society for independent and athletic women.

When it comes to speaking up for such causes, the actor, who is married to actress Divyanka Tripathi, has always been at the forefront. Dahiya, who was born in Chandigarh, has witnessed a lot of inequality and discrimination. Vivek says, ‘at the moment of times, women are told, what to do, what to wear, where to speak, either to work or not, to take their own decision or not.’ There is so much talent in women out there, who are notional about living the world and only 20% of women are actually living it. That means there are talents to be unleashed.

