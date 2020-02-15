News

Vivek Dahiya talks about women empowerment

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2020 03:20 PM

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya is an Indian television actor. He is best known for his role Rajveer Thakur in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera. In 2017, he participated in Nach Baliye and bagged the winner’s trophy.

In 2019, Dahiya made his digital debut with Zee5’s web series, Operation Terror: Black Tornado.

Vivek has always been the one to take up causes and speak for issues that are close to his heart. He has always been seen fighting for women's rights and equality and always tried to spread awareness to build a better society for independent and athletic women.

When it comes to speaking up for such causes, the actor, who is married to actress Divyanka Tripathi, has always been at the forefront. Dahiya, who was born in Chandigarh, has witnessed a lot of inequality and discrimination. Vivek says, ‘at the moment of times, women are told, what to do, what to wear, where to speak, either to work or not, to take their own decision or not.’ There is so much talent in women out there, who are notional about living the world and only 20% of women are actually living it. That means there are talents to be unleashed.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

 

Tags Vivek Dahiya Indian television actor Rajveer Thakur Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera Nach Baliye Zee5’s web series Operation Terror: Black Tornado Divyanka Tripathi TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Ullu App launched the trailer of Iqbal Khan and Ashmit Patel starrer 'The Bull Of Dalal Street'

Ullu App launched the trailer of Iqbal Khan and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here