Vivek Dahiya turns an ITALIAN CHEF !

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi make for an adorable couple on television.

From doing household chores to making each member of the family happy by making different kinds of delicacies, women are on the forefront and multitasking well in the midst of Coronavirus fear. Everyone including celebrities is practicing social distancing. They are trying to indulge in productive things while sitting at home.

Similarly, popular actress Divyanka Tripathi has confessed of not being a good cook but she is learning how to cook. However, looks like this time, Vivek donned the hat of a chef and that too an Italian one!

Vivek this time cooked yumilicious pasta for Divyanka and the lady took to social media to compliment him! Check out her post below:

Aren't Vivek and Divyanka adorable as a couple?