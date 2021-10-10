Vivian D’Sena and Eisha Singh team up for COLORS’ exciting new love story - ‘Sirf Tum’!

MUMBAI: Once you fall in love, there is no going back; your special one owns the key to your heart forever. The magic of romance leaves you spell-bound like none other, and the latest venture of COLORS - ‘Sirf Tum’ is about to bring that beautiful magic to you! Bringing wholesome entertainment to its audiences, COLORS’ show will portray the love story of two young and pure hearts - Ranveer, who is like a raging fire that can’t be quelled, and Suhani, who is as calm and soothing as water.

Despite their personalities being poles apart, both of them are about to be hit by Cupid’s arrow. ‘Sirf Tum’ is about to bring you the season of ishq that will get your hearts swooning! Eisha Singh has been cast to play Suhani, whereas Vivian D’Sena has been selected to portray Ranveer.

Eisha Singh expressed her excitement on playing Suhani by saying, “This love story will appeal to audiences of all ages. Suhani is a beautiful, strong-willed character and I truly feel blessed to get a chance to play her. A terrific cast and crew have been assembled for Sirf Tum, who are all ready to bring the magic on your TV screens! COLORS has truly continued its grand tradition of bringing outstanding shows for everyone. Years after ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’, it feels amazing to be back in the COLORS family once again with ‘Sirf Tum’!”

Vivian D’Sena, opening up on being casted as Ranveer, said, “Colors has always been home for me. Rashmi Sharma is a great producer and she has always trusted me as an actor and taken good care of me, respected my professional decisions and has always given me creative space to showcase my performance. Love story is just a generic term used to describe a show where you see a hero and heroine being romantically involved. But this show is much more than just another love story. Like I have always said, the audience will definitely see a new side of me with this new show. My character in the show is not like a usual daily soap hero, it's more of a realistic approach and that’s what got me on board for the project. Grateful to Colors and RSTF for having faith in me. Hopefully with all the team effort and creative capabilities we will be able to entertain our audience and put up a good show once again”.

