Vivian Dsena: Just because I am the hero, doesn’t mean I will roam around barechested

MUMBAI: Web series might be rife with bold sequences however, actor Vivian Desena says that he is never going to be comfortable shooting these scenes. The actor says that he made this very clear at the start of his career and all show makers who want to work with him have accepted this. “It's a personal choice I made at the beginning of my career. Just because I'm the hero doesn't mean I will roam around barechested. It's an understanding between me and the makers. They know that there are certain areas where I'm not comfortable, so they write the scenes accordingly,” he says.

He adds, “It's not mandatory for content on the web to be bold. Plus, people have known my limitations for the last 10 to 12 years. It's a choice I made. And I think the producers and makers I work with, respect it.”

The actor says that he is on the lookout for an interesting and realistic web series. “I have been narrated two or three web series but I have opted out because I didn't like the concept. Something which is lesser in terms of drama, and more realistic, is something that I am looking for. I saw the Money Heist recently on Netflix and I want something like that,” he says.

Meanwhile, the actor recently wrapped up with his show Shakti. “Life is good after Shakti. I've been relaxing at home, chilling at home with my family and having a good time. I am making full use of the break,” he says.