Vivian Dsena: Ranbir Kapoor has always been my favourite actor

MUMBAI: Bold content, they say, is the need of the hour, especially on the web. However, Vivian Dsena disagrees. The actor, who was last seen in the show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, says that he will not do any scenes that make him uncomfortable. “Being bold in web series or having such sequence is not necessary. At the end of the day, content, storyline and performances matter. As far as I go, I have been part of this industry for a decade now and makers are aware of what I will do and what I will not. They have always respected my wishes. Also, just because I am the hero, doesn’t mean I will roam around topless in scenes,” he says, adding, “It’s all about the understanding that the actor and the makers share. If they know I am uncomfortable about something, they won’t make me do it.”

The actor is yet to be seen in a web series. “I am waiting for a series which has a strong concept. The ones I have been offered till now were lacking in that area. I don’t want an overdramatic plot and storyline, something more real,” he says.

In fact, Vivian wants to don the role of a Rockstar next. “Ranbir Kapoor has always been my favourite actor and I just loved him in Rockstar. I hope I get to play a similar role soon. I am also curious to know how I will portray a Rockstar and how my look would be,” he says.

Meanwhile, the actor is enjoying his break after his show ended. “I have been on a break every since Shakti ended and, honestly, I am enjoying this time off. I have been working on my self and spending time with my family. We actors don’t really get time off like this,” he says.