Vrushab Khadtale Shares Inspirational Journey Working Alongside Bollywood Icon Anil Kapoor in "Fanney Khan" in 2018

MUMBAI: In the bustling world of Bollywood, every aspiring actor dreams of that one breakthrough moment, a chance to share the screen with legendary figures who have carved their names in the annals of Indian cinema. For Vrushab Khadtale, the journey has been nothing short of inspiring, especially with his memorable experience working alongside the iconic Anil Kapoor in the film "Fanney Khan."

Vrushab, currently captivating audiences in the hit television show "Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti," reminisces about his humble beginnings and the nerve-wracking yet transformative moment when he stepped onto the set of "Fanney Khan." "My very first acting role I got was a cameo in the movie 'Fanney Khan,'" he recalls with a hint of nostalgia. "I was very fresh, with formal training in acting, but on-set experience was something entirely new to me."

The young actor candidly admits to feeling a rush of nervous energy as he prepared to shoot his debut scene opposite the seasoned veteran, Anil Kapoor. "I was very nervous as I had to shoot the very first scene of my acting career with Anil Kapoor," Vrushab admits. "When I reached the set, I was really anxious. I even forgot my lines."

However, it was Anil Kapoor's generosity and warmth that transformed Vrushab's apprehension into confidence. "Anil sir was very kind and patient towards me," he fondly recalls. "To ease things out for me, he personally engaged with me on set and even played a small game of ludo on my phone. He knew it was important for me to feel comfortable for the scene to eventually come out nicely."

Vrushab Khadtale's journey from a novice actor to sharing screen space with Bollywood royalty exemplifies the resilience and determination necessary to succeed in the competitive realm of showbiz. As he reflects on his debut alongside Anil Kapoor, Vrushab emerges not just as an actor but as an inspiration, a testament to the transformative power of mentorship and the unwavering spirit of those who dare to dream in the world of cinema.