Wagle Ki Duniya turns 3: Sony SAB's iconic family drama continues to shed light on societal issues

MUMBAI: Known for its commitment to impactful storytelling, Sony SAB has become the go-to destination for quality content and entertainment. Among its stellar offerings, Wagle Ki Duniya stands out as a shining testament to the channel's dedication to engaging narratives that have valuable societal impact. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai, Wagle Ki Duniya beautifully captures the essence of the common man's struggles, joys, and triumphs. As the show completes its remarkable three-year journey, it continues to stand as a beacon of impactful storytelling.

The stellar cast, featuring the talents of Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Bharti Achrekar, and Anjan Srivastava, has played a pivotal role in breathing life into the characters. Their nuanced performances contribute significantly to the show's widespread appeal, resonating with a diverse audience.

Over the past three years, Wagle Ki Duniya has become a household favorite. The show's commitment to shedding light on crucial social issues has resonated deeply with viewers across the country. From spotlighting breast cancer awareness to addressing mental health concerns and bringing attention to common societal issues, Wagle Ki Duniya consistently delivers narratives that prompt reflection and encourage meaningful discussions. Joyfully celebrating its remarkable three-year journey, the show promises more heartwarming moments, relatable narratives, and a continued commitment to addressing social issues that truly matter.

Sumeet Raghvan as Rajesh Wagle

“The journey of Wagle Ki Duniya has been nothing short of extraordinary. As we celebrate three years, I am filled with gratitude for the love and acceptance we have consistently received from our viewers. Wagle Ki Duniya stands as a show that every Indian across all age groups can relate to and enjoy, a rare feat for a TV show. Our commitment to addressing social issues is something I am immensely proud to be a part of, and I hope the audience continues to shower our show with love as we continue telling stories that not only entertain but also have an impact.”

Pariva Pranati as Vandana Wagle

“Since its inception, Wagle Ki Duniya has been a beautiful journey of storytelling, heartfelt moments, and meaningful conversations. I am grateful to the viewers for making the show a part of their lives. It's a privilege to be part of a show that actively seeks to bring about change in society through the stories it narrates. Celebrating three years of Wagle Ki Duniya is not just a milestone for a TV show; it's a celebration of the connection we've built with our audience. I hope we achieve many more milestones, and the show continues to be loved by viewers.”

