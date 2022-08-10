Wamiqa drew inspiration from Rekha, Priyanka for jazz song in 'Jubilee'

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is seen in 'Jubilee' playing a yesteryear's actress named Niloufer Qureshi, was inspired by Rekha and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the number 'Babuji Bhole Bhale' from the series.
MUMBAI : Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is seen in 'Jubilee' playing a yesteryear's actress named Niloufer Qureshi, was inspired by Rekha and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the number 'Babuji Bhole Bhale' from the series.

'Jubilee' is a period drama is set in the 1940s and 1950s, based on the golden days of the Hindi film industry. She even tried her hands at jazz for the film with the song 'Babuji Bhole Bhale'.

Wamiqa said: "Playing a character for a period drama is extremely tricky because we tend to caricature people as we have seen in the movies. However, the dance sequences are different, since they used to have very subtle movements and heavy eye and facial expressions."

"To get those right, I have followed actresses like Rekhaji, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and watched songs by legendary actresses over and over again to prepare for the peppy jazzy number Babuji Bhole Bhale."

The series is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwan and released on Amazon Prime Video. The series stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

SOURCE : IANS

